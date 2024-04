Abigail’s Army Car Wash fundraiser Sunday, April 7 will celebrate the birthday of Abigail “Abby” Nicosia, a graduate of Byram Intermediate School who died of a brain tumor in 2022. She was 14.

The event is at 10 a.m. at the Byram Township Fire Department, 225 Route 206.

It will raise money for Abigail’s Army scholarship programs and for Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside, where Abby received treatment.