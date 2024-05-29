Andover school board meets Thursday to hire superintendent

The Andover Regional Board of Education will hold a special board meeting at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 30 to hire a new superintendent.

The meeting will be in the cafeteria of Long Pond School, 707 Limecrest Road, Newton.

The board announced Wednesday, May 29 that it plans to hire John Fritzky, currently superintendent of the Byram Township School District.

Fritzky has held the top job in Byram since 2020. He previously was principal of the Byram Intermediate School for five years and vice principal for two years.

Before that, he was a fifth-grade elementary and special-education teacher in the Mount Olive School District for more than 10 years.

He and his wife, Nicole, live in Byram with their two children.

According to the agenda for the May 30 meeting, the Andover board will vote on a five-year contract with Fritzky. It would be effective Aug. 29 at an annual salary of $174,200.

When the Byram school board hired him in 2020, it agreed to a five-year contract that provided for a salary of $150,764 for the 2023-24 school year.

The Andover Regional district serves grades preK-8 and has two schools with a total of 420 students from Andover Borough and Andover Township.

Bryan Fleming was appointed acting superintendent after Clifford Burns left in March to become assistant superintendent in the Flemington-Raritan Regional School District. Burns held the top job in Andover for less than three years.

The Byram school district also serves grades preK-8 and has two schools with more than 800 students.