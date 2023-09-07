Beefsteak dinner Friday; Byram Fest postponed until Sept. 22

The Byram Township Historical Society will host a a 225th Anniversary Celebration Beefsteak Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8 under a tent at the C.O. Johnson field.

The dinner is all-you-can-eat with beverages, an Oktoberfest band, raffle items from Byram ShopRite Wines & Spirits and more.

Tickets are $75. All ticket holders must be age 21 or older.

The event is rain or shine.

A portion of the profits will benefit Byram Township Recreation.

Byram Fest 2023 had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 at C.O. Johnson Park, 117 Roseville Road, but it is been postponed because of the weather forecast.

The new date is Saturday, Sept. 22.

The event, from 2 to 9 p.m., will feature music and entertainment, food truck vendors, inflatable rides for all ages and cornhole games followed by an evening fireworks display.