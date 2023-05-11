Benny’s Bodega hosts Sponsor Soiree! on Saturday

Benny’s Bodega is holding its first Sponsor Soiree! on on Saturday, May 13.

The event was designed to give volunteers, sponsors and friends of the nonprofit organization a fun night out. It also is also to the public.

The soiree includes dinner and a murder mystery event in the Perona Farms Barn, 350 Andover Sparta Road, Andover Township.

For information, send email to bennysbodega@gmail.com.

Benny’s Bodega is a nonprofit that operates with no government funding, only with donations and the help of volunteers. Set up like a store; the Bodega offers struggling residents a place to “shop” for basic-needs items at no charge. The target population is the A.L.I.C.E (Asset Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) population.