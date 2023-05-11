x
Benny’s Bodega hosts Sponsor Soiree! on Saturday

Newton /
| 11 May 2023 | 10:15
Benny’s Bodega is holding its first Sponsor Soiree! on on Saturday, May 13.

The event was designed to give volunteers, sponsors and friends of the nonprofit organization a fun night out. It also is also to the public.

The soiree includes dinner and a murder mystery event in the Perona Farms Barn, 350 Andover Sparta Road, Andover Township.

For information, send email to bennysbodega@gmail.com.

Benny’s Bodega is a nonprofit that operates with no government funding, only with donations and the help of volunteers. Set up like a store; the Bodega offers struggling residents a place to “shop” for basic-needs items at no charge. The target population is the A.L.I.C.E (Asset Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed) population.