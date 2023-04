Birth Haven will hold its April Showers fundraising luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Perona Farms, 350 Andover-Sparta Road, Andover.

Tickets are $80 a person. To purchase them online, go to https://birthhaven.org/events/2023-04-22/

The nonprofit organization, founded in 1985, provides shelter, support and education for homeless pregnant women and girls. Its transitional living facility in Newton can house nine mothers and their babies at one time.