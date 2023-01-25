Blood drive Friday at ShopRite in Byram

ShopRite of Byram/Stanhope will host a winter blood drive in honor of National Blood Donor Month from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.

A bloodmobile will be in the parking lot at 90-80 Route 206, Byram Township.

To schedule an appointment, go online to nybc.org/ronetco

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins will be welcomed if space permits.

Bring your donor ID card or an ID with name and photo.

Please register inside ShopRite before going to the bus.

Masks are required on the bloodmobile for all donors.

Each donor will receive a $5 ShopRite gift card and employee donors will receive 20/20 points.

ShopRite of Franklin will hold a similar blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30 at 270 Route 23.