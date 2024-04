A blood drive will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Newton Medical Center, Romano Center 175 High St.

To schedule an appointment, go online to nybc.org/ahs. Appointments are strongly recommended; you must bring ID with you to the blood drive.

For information, contact Genevieve Toscano at 732-672-5281 or GToscano@nybc.org