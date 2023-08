Branchville Hose Company #1 will hold its annual golf outing Friday, Aug. 11 at High Point Golf Club in Montague.

Registration and a continental breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m.

The cost is $120 per person and $450 for a foursome. Dinner only is $50.

The registration deadline is Friday, Aug. 4.

For information, call Kyle Whitehead at 973-756-7838 or Randy Morse at 845-754-5967.