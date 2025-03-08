‘Catch Me If You Can’ onstage next week

Newton High School will present “Catch Me If You Can” as the spring musical March 14-16.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for reserved seating. Buy them online at nhs.booktix.com

Based on the movie and a true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, the show has a book by Terrence McNally (“The Full Monty,” “Ragtime”) and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”).

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale Jr. runs away from home, then poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. FBI agent Carl Hanratty pursues him across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Brendan Scullin is the director, Dan Malloy is music director, Kimberly Jackson is the choreographer and Steve O’Toole is the pit director.