‘Catch Me If You Can’ runs through Sunday

Newton /
| 15 Mar 2025 | 09:32
    Jay Granholm plays Frank Abagnale Jr. in ‘Catch Me If You Can’ at Newton High School. From left are Nancy Narvaez, Addison Hardin, Jacy Kerner, Sarah DeBroux, Granholm, Ella Iatesta, Saturn Simpson and Savannah Healy. (Photo provided)
    Senior Arianna Cruzado and Jay Granholm play leading roles in ‘Catch Me If You Can’ at Newton High School. (Photo provided)
Newton High School will present “Catch Me If You Can” as the spring musical March 14-16.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for reserved seating. Buy them online at nhs.booktix.com

Based on the movie and a true story, “Catch Me If You Can” is about chasing your dreams and not getting caught.

Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, the show has a book by Terrence McNally (“The Full Monty,” “Ragtime”) and a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (“Hairspray”).

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager Frank Abagnale Jr. runs away from home, then poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer - living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. FBI agent Carl Hanratty pursues him across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

Brendan Scullin is the director, Dan Malloy is music director, Kimberly Jackson is the choreographer and Steve O’Toole is the pit director.