Celebrate A Life 5K Walk

Augusta /
| 24 Sep 2024 | 09:51
    <b>CL1 The Celebrate A Life 5K Walk begins Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>CL2 Julia Quinlan, 97, speaks to the participants. She and her late husband, Joseph, founded the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in 1980 in honor of their daughter Karen Ann. (Photos by Maria Kovic)</b>
    <b>CL3 Participants stretch before the walk begins.</b>
    <b>CL4 Lorri Opitz, bereavement director at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center, speaks to participants.</b>
    <b>CL5 Marilyn Giordano is grand marshal of the Celebrate A Life 5K Walk, which raises funds for programs and services at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center. </b>
    <b>CL6 Members of Noah’s Bulldogs walk in memory of Noah Leyman, formerly of Hampton Township, who died in a highway crash in June 2023 while serving in the Air Force. He was 22.</b>
    <b>Team Chris.</b>
    <b>Lorri Opitz, bereavement director at the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center.</b>
