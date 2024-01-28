Chili Open Golf Classic set for Saturday

Plans are under way for the annual Chili Open Golf Classic fundraiser to be held Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta.

Proceeds will benefit Project Give Shelter, a Project Self-Sufficiency initiative to help Sussex County residents who need emergency temporary shelter or stable housing.

The 20-year-old event was handed off by the United Way of Northern New Jersey to Project Self-Sufficiency last year.

“Success in becoming self-sufficient is built on a stable foundation of secure and safe housing,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency.

“It’s difficult to find a job, hold a job, get an education or receive training when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep at night or you must constantly relocate.”

Funds from the Chili Open are dedicated to providing emergency shelter, security deposits, rent and utility payments as necessary and appropriate, Berry-Toon said.

The agency’s Project Give Shelter initiative is part of a longer-range effort to fight homelessness and is designed to aid both renters and landlords.

“Project Self-Sufficiency has comprehensive wrap-around programs and the staff to coordinate our efforts with other community providers to assure families and children are not left out in the cold,” Berry-Toon said.

The annual Chili Open Golf Classic is played on a makeshift course at Sussex County Fairgrounds. Golfers play a scramble format of two of the four nine-hole, par-three courses before heading indoors for lunch.

Lunch features a variety of fare donated by area restaurants, including a selection of chili, with music provided by R.E.N.O. the Band, a putting contest, beverages, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

Rotary Clubs in Branchville, Newton and Wallkill partner with Project Self-Sufficiency to organize and serve breakfast and lunch, staff a cash bar, and provide souvenir photos of the golfers among other assistance.

“Many golfers have been attending the Chili Open for years,” said Bruce Tomlinson, Project Self-Sufficiency’s development director and a longtime Chili Open participant. “In some ways, the Chili Open is like an annual community family reunion.”

The Chili Open has been played in a wide variety of conditions. Temperatures last year felt like 20 degrees below zero. In other years, golfers played in short sleeves with very moderate temperatures.

“Golfers of all levels - even non-golfers - have a great time, regardless of the weather,” Tomlinson said. “But they do seem to like the challenge of less-than-ideal conditions.”

Funds from last year’s event were used to provide more than 630 nights of shelter and help 73 local families, including 109 adults and 81 children, avoid homelessness.

Registration details and sponsorship opportunities may be found on the Project Self-Sufficiency website at www.projectselfsufficiency.org/chili-open