Clothing drive starts today at Kittatinny Regional High School

The Kittatinny Players Booster Club is holding a clothing drive starting Saturday, Jan. 14.

Items may be dropped off at the auditorium of Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road, Newton, on Saturday morning, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

The drive benefits the school’s theater program.

Needed items are gently used clothing, linens, towels, blankets/comforters, sheets, draperies, pillows, accessories, handbags, backpacks/briefcases, gloves/hats, scarves, ties, stuffed animals and bicycles.