Community events planned Saturday

Newton Day 2024 will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8 on Spring Street.

There will be entertainment, vendors, children’s activities and food.

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be activities at Memory Park, concluding with fireworks.

The rain date is June 15.

The Miss Newton 2024 contest will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St. The winner will receive a $1,000 award.

Little Miss and Little Mister Newton also will be chosen.

Hampton Day is Saturday

Hampton Day 2024 will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at Hampton Township Park, 1 Rumsey Way, Newton.

There will be bounce inflatables, games, children’s activities and entertainment.

The Hampton Little Prince & Princess Contest will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the Brodhecker Farm Stage, followed by the Hampton Kids’ Talent Show at 3:30 p.m.

A kickball game for children and adults in planned at 7 p.m. on the baseball field.

Fireworks will be at dusk.

Branchville block party Saturday

Branchville Hose Company #1 will host its annual block party starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8.

There will be music and food.

Tickets are $25, which includes the buffet.

Sussex County Pride Celebration

The Sussex County Pride Celebration will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at 1 Brooks Plaza in Newton.

There will be live performances, a free clothing swap, vendors and food trucks.

A Pride Fashion Show, hosted by PFLAG Sussex County, at 1 p.m. is open to attendees.

Bring lawn chairs or blankets.