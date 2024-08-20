x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Concert under the stars

| 20 Aug 2024 | 06:55
    Epic Soul performs Saturday evening, Aug. 10 on Connor Green at Sussex County Community College in Newton. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Epic Soul performs Saturday evening, Aug. 10 on Connor Green at Sussex County Community College in Newton. (Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Residents gather for a Concert Under the Stars on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Sussex County Community College. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents gather for a Concert Under the Stars on Saturday, Aug. 10 at Sussex County Community College. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Karl and Janice Merchant of Newton.
    Karl and Janice Merchant of Newton.
    Richard Kurland of Branchville.
    Richard Kurland of Branchville.
    Stu Feldstein and Stevie Fava, both of Green Township.
    Stu Feldstein and Stevie Fava, both of Green Township.
    Christine Rudinsky of Hampton and Susan Leonette of Newton.
    Christine Rudinsky of Hampton and Susan Leonette of Newton.
    Concert under the stars