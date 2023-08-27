Council approves curfew

The Town Council unanimously approved an ordinance to impose a curfew on those younger than 18 during its meeting Aug. 21.

The curfew, which becomes effective Sept. 14, prohibits juveniles from being in a public place or establishment between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian and caretaker who is older than 18.

The council also approved:

• An ordinance to spend $589,268 for installation and reconstruction of sidewalks along Mill Street. Funding for the project is from the county and from a grant to Newton.

• An ordinance adopting a redevelopment plan for properties at 125 Water St. and 5 South Park Drive. The council previously declared those properties to be an area in need of redevelopment, allowing the town to offer incentives, such as a payment in lieu of taxes, to possible developers.

The 10.87-acre area now has a ShopRite, built in 1971, and the remnants of the former Newton Armory.

The redevelopment plan calls for the current ShopRite, which has about 73,000 square feet, and liquor store to be demolished. They would be replaced with a new ShopRite, with about 92,000 square feet; possibly three retail buildings, totaling about 22,300 square feet; and 375 parking spaces. The other retail buildings may be used for a liquor store and a restaurant with a drive-through lane along with other options.

Council members introduced a proposed ordinance to establish salary ranges for municipal employees. Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. said the positions of animal control officer and deputy animal control officer were added to the list.

A public hearing and final vote will be Sept. 13.

Council members approved resolutions:

• Authorizing a contract not to exceed $80,000 with HQW Architects of Sparta to design and manage renovations of Newton Firehouse #1.

• Awarding a contract for $50,991 to ADS Contracting of Pittstown for Americans with Disabilities Act ramps and signs for West Nelson and Division streets.

• Authorizing a share services agreement for Sussex County to maintain Newton’s traffic signals and flashing warning devices.

‘Tool in our toolbox’

Regarding the curfew, Police Chief Steven VanNieuwland said police now are limited in what they can do with teens loitering or causing a nuisance.

”By putting this curfew in place, it’s making the parents responsible for their children, to keep them in after hours,” he said.

He called the curfew “a tool in our toolbox” to deal with incidents, such as a recent fight among young teens at midnight. He pointed out that Shore towns have seen trouble with juveniles decline after imposing curfews.

During public comments, resident Anthony Piano asked council members to vote for the curfew because children and young teens are harassing residents early in the morning.

“They find a way to enter an apartment building. They run screaming down the halls, knocking on doors, taking paintings off the wall among other things,” he said.

Resident Raymond Kochanski opposed the curfew, saying the police can handle the teens who are misbehaving. “I don’t believe that it’s good to punish the good teens ... for the bad behaviors of a few.”

The ordinance prohibits those younger than 18 from being in a public place when required to be in school unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or caretaker or while carrying written permission from an educational authority.

Exceptions to the curfew include juveniles who are working or traveling to and from a job, on errands related to a medical emergency, attending an extracurricular school activity or traveling to and from one, and attending an activity sponsored by a religious or community-based organization that is supervised by at least two adults or traveling to and from one.

For a first offense, police would issue a verbal warning. For a second, juveniles and their parents would receive a formal written warning.

For a third and subsequent offenses, a formal complaint summons would be served on the juveniles and their parents.

Anyone found guilty on a third or subsequent offense would be required to perform community service and may be fined not more than $1,000.

Senior Citizen of Year

Deputy Mayor John-Paul Couce, who was presiding over the meeting, presented a proclamation naming Rosalie Monaco as Newton’s 2023 Senior Citizen of the Year.

Monaco, who was born in Sicily in 1941, moved with her husband, Joseph, to Newton from Clifton more than 50 years ago.

She was a longtime employee of Acme Markets in Newton and has been a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

She volunteers at the Beehive Thrift Shop, run by the Newton Medical Center Auxiliary, and is an active member of the town’s Prime Time Seniors group.

Monaco thanked the council, saying, “I love what I’m doing. I’d do it all over again.”