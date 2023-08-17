Curfew ordinance introduced

The Town Council introduced a proposed ordinance that would impose a curfew on those younger than 18 during a special meeting July 31.

The curfew would prohibit them from being in a public place or establishment between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian and caretaker who is older than 18.

The council also introduced a proposed ordinance to spend $589,268 for installation and sidewalks along Mill Street.

Public hearings and final votes on both will be Monday, Aug. 21.

The proposed curfew ordinance notes that during the past several months, officials have received a number of complaints about juvenile misbehavior, delinquency, violence and violations of law.

The proposed law also would prohibit those younger than 18 from being in a public place when required to be in school unless accompanied by a parent, guardian or caretaker or while carrying written permission from an educational authority.

Exceptions to the curfew would include juveniles who are working or traveling to and from a job, on errands related to a medical emergency, attending an extracurricular school activity or traveling to and from one, and attending an activity sponsored by a religious or community-based organization that is supervised by at least two adults and traveling to and from one.

For a first offense, police would issue a verbal warning. For a second, juveniles and their parents would receive a formal written warning.

For a third and subsequent offenses, a formal complaint summons would be served on the juveniles and their parents.

Anyone found guilty on a third or subsequent offense would be required to perform community service and may be subject to fine of not more than $1,000.