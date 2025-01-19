Dangerous cold follows snow

Very cold wind chills as low as 14 below are expected to follow the snowstorm Sunday night, Jan. 19.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The advisory is likely to be extended as temperatures stay dangerously cold through much of the week, the NWS said.

The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia and frostbite if precautions are not taken.

Residents are advised to use caution while outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat and gloves.

Other advice:

• Make frequent checks on older family, friends and neighbors.

• Ensure that portable heaters are used correctly.

• Do not use generators or grills inside.

Earlier the NWS said heavy bands of heavy snow were expected through early evening Sunday before the snow slowly starts to diminish.

In the bands, visibilities are as low as one-quarter mile and snow is falling about two inches an hour.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20.

Additional snow accumulations of four to six inches are expected along with wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, six inches of snow was reported in Hamburg, 5.8 inches in Lake Hopatcong and 4.8 inches in Wantage, the NWS said.

Schools, government offices and some businesses will be closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day federal holiday.