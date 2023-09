Despite the steady rain, Dragon Boat Races went ahead Saturday, Sept. 23 at Cranberry Lake.

The fundraising event was hosted by the Byram Township Historical Society in conjunction with the Cranberry Lake Community Club.

About 10 teams faced off two by two in a series of 300-meter races starting between the dam and state boat ramp and ending at the Cranberry Lake Community Club beach.

The profits will be donated to Save Our Bridge and the historical society.