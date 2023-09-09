x
First day of school 2023-2024

Sussex County. Local students are all smiles on their first day of the 2023-24 school year. Thank you to the parents who sent in their photo submissions.

| 09 Sep 2023 | 08:20
    Billy boards the bus for kindergarten.
    Carson’s first day of kindergarten.
    Cole ready for seventh grade.
    Henry and MJ ready for pre-K and second grade.
    Chloe is ready for pre-K.
    Isabella and Elaina’s first day of pre-K and third grade.
    Kayden is off to fourth grade.
    Albie and Jasper take on seventh and first grade, respectively.
