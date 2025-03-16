First-responders offer safety tips to Girl Scouts

In an effort to empower young girls with safety skills, the Andover Township Police Department, dispatch and Volunteer Fire Department along with the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad hosted the first Girl Scout First Aid and Safety Award event March 8.

The event, which took place in Andover Township, brought together 25 Girl Scouts from Andover, Green Township and Newton ranging from kindergarten through seventh grade.

It provided hands-on learning experiences designed to teach the girls the fundamentals of first aid and safety.

The curriculum was organized by grade level to ensure that the information was appropriate and accessible for each group.

Topics included how to call 911; basic first-aid techniques, including making first-aid kits to bring home; and essential steps to take if the girls are lost.