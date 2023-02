Fredon Township School will hold registration for pre-K and kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year Feb. 6-10.

Parents may fax a registration packet, found online at https://www.fredon.org/page/pre-k-kindergarten, to the main office at 973-383-3644 or scan and email it to wgrosso@fredon.org

Registration for pre-K does not guarantee acceptance into the program. The final determination will be made in March.