Free Family Fun Nights will be hosted by Project Self-Sufficiency from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 29 at 127 Mill St., Newton.

The whole family is welcome to enjoy activities, such as classic family films, games and crafts. Pizza will be provided for all participants.

Advance registration is encouraged by calling 973-940-3500.

Family Fun Nights are a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.