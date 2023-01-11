Free online seminar on bankruptcy offered Thursday

Project Self-Sufficiency will host a free online bankruptcy seminar at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12.

Participants will discuss the process of filing for bankruptcy as well as the options available to those facing overwhelming credit-card debt, foreclosure or asset repossession with an attorney.

The presentation is free and open to the public. To obtain the log-in information, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.

The legal education seminar is a program of the Journey Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency.