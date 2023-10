Harmony in Motion, a women’s a cappella chorus based in Sussex County, will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at Newton High School.

Tickets cost from $10 to $20. Reserved seat tickets for “Three Wishes ... A Tribute to Broadway” may be purchased online at https://him.booktix.net/?fbclid=IwAR01qcwnxDOfMRAf3ORouvyKqv3K4glukbEk91AP8bKPpPHyBMo22QentVo

Limited tickets will be available at the door.

The chorus is under the direction of Jeanne Viscito.