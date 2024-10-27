How to help: Donations of winter clothes sought

• Wantage United Methodist Church is seeking donations of winter apparel, including new or gently used winter coats in all sizes for men, women and children. Also needed are mittens, gloves, hats (must be new), thermal socks, scarves and thermal underwear.

All of the items will be distributed for free to those in need at the 14th annual Christmas Day dinner on Dec. 25 at the church, 199 Libertyville Road.

The church will be open from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays to accept donations. Donation also may be dropped off before or after church services Sundays.

If you need to have your donation picked up, contact Melissa to arrange a pickup. Call her at the church at 973-875-4488 or send a text to her cellphone at 973-997-1822.

• The Sussex County Associations of Realtors (SCAR) Community Outreach, in collaboration with Nick’s Hope, will hold a coat drive to support underserved residents of the county.

Residents are asked to donate gently worn coats for all ages and sizes.

“We’re asking for gently used, freshly laundered coats in all sizes, with no holes, broken zippers or missing buttons,” said Heidi Byrne, chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach.

“There are communities in our county who could really benefit from a warm coat this winter, and this is a great way to make a difference.”

Coats may be dropped off at Realty Executives, 54 Woodport Road, Sparta, and Keller Williams, 25 Theatre Center, Sparta.

All donations must be received by Nov. 9.

Family Promise will host a Nick’s Hope Pop-Up Event at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High St., Newton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 where residents in need may choose a coat free of charge.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to clean out their closets and help someone in need right here in our community,” said Jeannette Burke, co-chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach.

For information, contact Burke at 973-670-1960 or Byrne at 443-562-3795.

• Sussex County Community College (SCCC) plans to raise money for student scholarships by offering six winter and holiday backdrops, , where residents may take family holiday photos.

Residents may bring cameras and take as many pictures as they like in each scene from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov.: 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, 17, 23, 24 and 30 and Dec.: 1, 7 and 8. Dec. 5 is for students and staff only.

The scenes will be set up in Academic & Athletic Building, Room E206. Parking is available in upper lot #5; follow the signs.

The cost is $20 per family for community members and $15 for SCCC employees and students. Cash only.

• Project Self-Sufficiency is asking residents and organizations to donate traditional Thanksgiving food or to donate money for the purchase of food. Donors are invited to sponsor a family for $50.

Needed are pumpkin or apple pies; canned vegetables, including yams and cranberry sauce; dinner rolls; gravy; stuffing; and mashed potato mixes.

Frozen turkeys also will be accepted; however, donors are asked to alert the agency in advance if frozen turkeys will be offered.

The nonprofit agency is gearing up to distribute complete Thanksgiving dinners to about 500 local families this year.

Contributions, or notification of the intent to contribute, are requested by Friday, Nov. 15 at 127 Mill St., Newton, to allow ample time to package and distribute the goods to needy families.

Frozen turkeys may be delivered between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20; turkeys cannot be accepted earlier or later because of the lack of refrigerated storage space.

Individuals and families who need help at Thanksgiving are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500.

• Drivers and meal assemblers are needed for the 2024 Love in Action Thanksgiving Prepared Meal Program. A record 2,100 meals are expected to be assembled and delivered this year.

Contact Mitch Morrison at mitchell.morrison5@mac.com to sign up to help.

All vehicles must be minivans or large SUVs with lots of storage availability.

More than 10 drivers are needed Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 26 to pick up food and more than 75 assemblers are required from 5 to 7 p.m. that day at the United Methodist Church in Sparta. Five drivers are needed from 7 to 8 that evening to deliver the boxed meals to the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Five drivers are needed from 7 to 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 to bring the meals back to the church in Sparta, and more than 10 drivers are required for Wednesday morning deliveries in Newton, Vernon, Wantage, Boonton, Stanhope and Montville.

• Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking monetary donations and gift cards to local stores to be distributed to senior citizens as part of the agency’s Earth Angels initiative.

In mid-December, students in the New Jersey Youth Corps high school diploma program will stuff festive bags with the cards and gifts. The items will be delivered by volunteers and Project Self-Sufficiency staff to homebound seniors during the week leading up to Christmas.

Along with monetary contributions, the agency is seeking donations of gift cards from local retailers, including Kohl’s, ShopRite, Stop & Shop, Walmart, Weis, and the hair salons at the Homestead and Liberty Towers senior residences.

Money may be donated online at projectselfsufficiency.org or by making out a check to Project Self-Sufficiency and indicating Earth Angels on the memo line. Donations of checks and gift cards may be dropped off at Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill St., Newton. For information, call Alice Prendergast at 973-940-3500.

