How to help: Teen volunteers sought

• Pass It Along’s Service Corps, a service/leadership program for teen volunteers, is accepting applications through Monday, Sept. 30.

The free after-school program meets once a week for students in grades 9-12. They participate in team-building activities, learn life skills and explore how they want to change the world.

For information, send email to Jessica@passitalong.org

• The Sussex County Associations of Realtors (SCAR) Community Outreach, in collaboration with Nick’s Hope, will hold a coat drive to support underserved residents of the county.

Residents are asked to donate gently worn coats for all ages and sizes.

“We’re asking for gently used, freshly laundered coats in all sizes, with no holes, broken zippers or missing buttons,” said Heidi Byrne, chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach.

“There are communities in our county who could really benefit from a warm coat this winter, and this is a great way to make a difference.”

Coats may be dropped off at Realty Executives, 54 Woodport Road, Sparta, and Keller Williams, 25 Theatre Center, Sparta.

All donations must be received by Nov. 9.

Family Promise will host a Nick’s Hope Pop-Up Event at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High St., Newton, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 where residents in need may choose a coat free of charge.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for everyone to clean out their closets and help someone in need right here in our community,” said Jeannette Burke, co-chairwoman of SCAR Community Outreach.

For information, contact Burke at 973-670-1960 or Byrne at 443-562-3795.

Please send information about other ways to help those in need to editor.ann@strausnews.com