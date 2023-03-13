Lenape Valley to open late Tuesday

Lenape Valley Regional High School will be operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday, March 14 because of the expected snowstorm.

All standarized testing will be postponed. All students attending Teen Arts should report to the commons on arrival.

Sussex County courts are closed Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Sussex, Warren and Morris counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow expected, with total accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. The greatest snow totals will be in the higher elevations mainly above 1000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult.