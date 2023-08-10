Local events this weekend

Outdoor concert Saturday in Newton

Whiskey Crossing will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at Memory Park in Newton.

The band is a country blues/country rock duo based in Sussex.

Bring chairs or blankets.

The Concert Under the Stars series is sponsored by Thorlabs.

Movie Night on Saturday in Byram park

The Byram Township Recreation Committee will hold a Movie Night in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 12

The free movie, “Shrek,” will be shown at 8 p.m. in Tamarack Park, 314 Route 206.

Residents may bring chairs, blankets and snacks.