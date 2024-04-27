Meet Goggles Lizman

ABOUT
Male Pit Bull Terrier/Bulldog mix. About 3 years old.
Flanders
CHARACTERISTICS
Goggles charms everyone he meets, including the entire veterinarian office.
He is good in the car, walks nicely on a leash and loves bath time.
Goggles likes to snuggle, give kisses and play with his toys.
He is very treat-motivated and knows basic commands.
Goggles gets along with other dogs but does not like cats. He is a happy boy who is also good with children.
HOUSE TRAINED
House-trained and crate-trained.
GOOD IN A HOME WITH
other dogs and children. Does not like cats.
ADOPT GOGGLES LIZMAN
Eleventh Hour Rescue
77 Flanders Road
Flanders, NJ 07836
973-664-0865
www.ehrdogs.org
Eleventh Hour Rescue will hold its first Barkfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Turkey Brook Park in Budd Lake. There will be vendors, food, adoptable animals and children’s activities. The event is rain or shine.