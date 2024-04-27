Meet Goggles Lizman

ABOUT

Male Pit Bull Terrier/Bulldog mix. About 3 years old.

Flanders

CHARACTERISTICS

Goggles charms everyone he meets, including the entire veterinarian office.

He is good in the car, walks nicely on a leash and loves bath time.

Goggles likes to snuggle, give kisses and play with his toys.

He is very treat-motivated and knows basic commands.

Goggles gets along with other dogs but does not like cats. He is a happy boy who is also good with children.

HOUSE TRAINED

House-trained and crate-trained.

GOOD IN A HOME WITH

other dogs and children. Does not like cats.

ADOPT GOGGLES LIZMAN

Eleventh Hour Rescue

77 Flanders Road

Flanders, NJ 07836

973-664-0865

www.ehrdogs.org

Eleventh Hour Rescue will hold its first Barkfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Turkey Brook Park in Budd Lake. There will be vendors, food, adoptable animals and children’s activities. The event is rain or shine.