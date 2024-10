ABOUT

Male domestic short hair kittens. Siamese mix. About 2 months old.

Newton.

CHARACTERISTICS

Sawyer and Simon are sweet and have beautiful blue eyes.

They are a bonded pair of brothers and must be adopted together.

HEALTH

Neutered and up-to-date on vaccinations. Microchipped.

ADOPT SAWYER and SIMON

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com