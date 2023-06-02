Miss Newton contest applications due at noon today

Applications to enter the 2023 Miss Newton Contest must be received by the Town of Newton no later than noon Friday, June 2.

The contest will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St. The Little Miss Newton and Little Mr. Newton also will be chosen at that time.

The Miss Newton winner will receive a $1,000 award. Eligible contestants are young women who will be ages 17 to 21 on Aug. 3.

Applications are available online at newtontownhall.com

For information, send email to dfinkle@newtontownhall.com or call 973-383-3521 ext. 231.