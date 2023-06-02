x
Miss Newton contest applications due at noon today

Newton /
| 02 Jun 2023 | 04:56
Applications to enter the 2023 Miss Newton Contest must be received by the Town of Newton no later than noon Friday, June 2.

The contest will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 10 at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St. The Little Miss Newton and Little Mr. Newton also will be chosen at that time.

The Miss Newton winner will receive a $1,000 award. Eligible contestants are young women who will be ages 17 to 21 on Aug. 3.

Applications are available online at newtontownhall.com

For information, send email to dfinkle@newtontownhall.com or call 973-383-3521 ext. 231.