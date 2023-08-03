Moose Lodge 432 plans grand reopening Saturday

Newton Moose Lodge 432, which has been rebuilt after a fire a year ago, will hold a grand reopening from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs and music by the PS Xperiment at the lodge, 314 Swartswood Road.

A lodge meeting is planned at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19 after a meeting at 6:30 p.m. of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1830.

A Karaoke Night will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

Trivia Nights are set for the last Wednesdays of the month, including July 26 and Aug. 30. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., is free.

New members may join for $50. For information, call 973-579-1846.