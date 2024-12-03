Mountain Creek ski slopes to open Saturday

Mountain Creek in Vernon says Saturday, Dec. 7 is opening day for the ski season.

Details on trails, lifts, and hours will be finalized soon. For information, go online to mountaincreek.com/skiing-riding/mountain-report/snow-overview/

Earlier this year, the ski resort said it planned to spend $5 million to install an automated snow-making system at Vernon Peak. The state-of-the-art system will allow Mountain Creek to open earlier, expand terrain faster and offer the highest quality of machine-made snow possible, according to the resort.

Last year, Mountain Creek opened for skiing Dec. 23.

The first snowfall this year, on Nov. 22, brought a foot of snow to Vernon. Recent temperatures have been below average.

Mount Peter Ski Area

Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick, N.Y., also has added all-weather snowmaking capabilities in addition to a new lodge to host events in its snow-tubing area.

The new “Latitude 90” all-weather snowmaking system produces snow in temperatures above what traditional snowmaking equipment can, according to the ski area. It can withstand ambient temperatures, winds and humidity and run 24 hours a day.

“We are beyond excited for these additions to Mount Peter and our tubing area,” said executive manager Amy Sampson-Cutler. “These superb new capabilities mean we can keep the tubing area open well before and beyond our traditional season.

“We can now host birthday parties and groups consistently throughout an extended tubing season. In addition, during warmer months, Mount Peter is now a wonderful, attractive venue for bridal and baby showers as well as other events!”

For information, go online to mtpeter.com