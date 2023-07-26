x
National Night Out event Tuesday in Newton

| 26 Jul 2023 | 07:48
The Newton Police Department will host a National Night Out celebration Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. at Memory Park.

Snake Oil Willie will provide live music. There will be games and activities, including cornhole, an inflatable obstacle course, a CPR station and face painting.

Atlantic Health System will have a helicopter on display and there will be bike- and car-seat safety demonstrations

Free hot dogs, ice cream and water will be available.

National Night Out is an annual national event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. It was started in 1984.