New editor takes over the helm of Township Journal

Local news journalist and northern New Jersey resident Kathy Shwiff joined Township Journal as managing editor last week. She brings decades of experience and a passion for community news to the table.

Prior to joining Township Journal, Shwiff was editor of The Progress, a weekly newspaper published by New Jersey Hills Media Group covering six towns in western Essex County. She also worked at The Wall Street Journal and Daily Record of Morris County.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the people in the community,” said Shwiff. “I will work hard to provide people with key local news every week and to highlight the important issues affecting us all.”

Shwiff, who grew up in Dallas, earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and a law degree at the University of Texas at Austin. She has worked at a variety of newspapers; most in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Kathy’s extensive experience and passion for local news join our team,” said Jeanne Straus, publisher of the paper. “Kathy knows what makes a compelling local news package and she cares deeply about community news.”

Shwiff is excited to bring quality, hyperlocal journalism to Sussex County residents as managing editor.

“There are fewer and fewer reliable local news outlets available, and it’s more important than ever that people have a news source they can trust to tell them what is happening in their towns and school districts,” Shwiff said.

Get involved

The paper welcomes news tips, story ideas, and press releases from the community. To send one, email njoffice@strausnews.com or visit townshipjournal.com and click “Submit Stuff” on the bottom of the page.

“We also are looking for freelance writers interested in local news to help us cover meetings,” Shwiff said.

Those interested in writing for the paper should send contact information to njoffice@strausnews.com or call 973-300-0890.