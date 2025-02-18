‘Newsies’ at Kittatinny this week

The Disney musical “Newsies” will be presented this week at Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road, Newton.

The show celebrates the 50th anniversary of both the school and its theater program.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28 and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 1.

Tickets are $18. They may be purchased online at thekittatinnyplayers.org

Kittatinny’s theater program is student-run and self-funded. The booster club organizes fundraisers, including donation drives, clothing drives and ad sales. For information, send email to arittweger@thekpbc.org or go online to thekpbc.org

Kittatinny’s junior high production of “Matilda Jr.” will be May 9-10.