Teams of residents from Newton and Andover will compete in the Battle of the Towns Trivia Challenge on Friday, Sept. 29.

Teams can win prizes for the highest scores, and the victorious town will get a trophy.

The event starts at 7 p.m. at Hillside Barn, 146 Lake Iliff Road, Andover Township.

Free admission. BYOB.

Sign up at recreation@newtontownhall.com or recreation@andovertwp.org