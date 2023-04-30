Newton chamber’s awards dinner is May 11

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards dinner Thursday, May 11.

Each year, the chamber honors member and non-member businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond to assist the community, contribute to economic development, and improve the area during the previous year.

Nominations for the awards are accepted from members and the public in advance of the dinner. Areas of consideration include beautification, business endeavors, volunteerism and citizenship.

Nominations are due Monday, May 1. Winners will be selected by the chamber’s board of directors.

Networking and a cash bar are open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. at Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

The four-course dinner is limited to 100 people.

Tickets are $60 a person and $440 for a reserved table of eight. They must be purchased in advance. Go online to www.greaternewtonchambercc.com

Alcohol will be available for purchase at the event.

For information, call 973-300-0433.