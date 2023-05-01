Newton cleanup planned Saturday

Newton will hold a town-wide cleanup of parks, streets, parking lots and the rail trail Saturday, May 6.

Residents also will help neighbors in need with various lawn, property maintenance and cleanup issues. Senior citizens, veterans and disabled residents may sign up to be added to the list for assistance. Please call 973-383-4160 or send email to ddanielson@newtondpw.com

The town has contracted with Blue Diamond Disposal to provide bulk waste curbside collection on the morning of May 6. A permit is required and may be purchased by mail or by calling 973-383-4160 and making an appointment.

The permit fee of $50 will offset a portion of the cost of the service. Once payment is received, you will be given/mailed your permit and information flier. Mail checks to Town of Newton, Attn: DPW/Bulk, 39 Trinity Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

There is a limit of one permit per household.

There also will be a free paper-shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at the Newton Recycling Center on South Park Drive.

As of May 1, electronics are being accepted at the Recycling Center.