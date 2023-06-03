Newton Day Festival, Miss Newton contest set for June 10

The annual Newton Day Festival will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 on Spring Street.

There will be DJs, games and attractions for children, live music, food, shopping and more. At 4 p.m., the celebration will move to Memory Park, which it will conclude with fireworks.

The event is free. It is a joint project of the Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Newton.

The rain date is June 17.

The 2023 Miss Newton Contest also will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St.

The Little Miss Newton and Little Mr. Newton will be chosen at that time.

The Miss Newton winner will receive a $1,000 award. Eligible contestants are young women who will be ages 17 to 21 on Aug. 3.

For information, send email to dfinkle@newtontownhall.com or call 973-383-3521 ext. 231.