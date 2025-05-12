x
Newton. Turning 108

| 12 May 2025 | 01:53
    JS1 Jennie Switzer celebrates her 108th birthday Thursday, May 8 with other residents of Liberty Towers in Newton. She was born May 17, 1917, in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    JS2 Phyllis Superti, 84, and Mary Schoonover, 94, help celebrate Jennie Switzer’s 108th birthday.
    JS3 Stephanie Space of Keller Williams Realty helps with landscaping at Liberty Towers during the company’s community service day May 8. Employees also did cleanup and provided lunch, take-out dinners and care packages for residents.
    JS4 Employees of Keller Williams Realty, in red T-shirts, celebrate Jennie Switzer’s 108th birthday along with residents of Liberty Towers in Newton.
    Newton Mayor Helen Le Frois poses with birthday girl Jennie Switzer.
    Keller Williams Realty employees.
