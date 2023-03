The Palm Sunday concert at Newton United Methodist Church featuring Rossini’s Stabat Mater has been postponed to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30.

Henry Repp will be directing the concert as well as accompanying on the church’s three-manual pipe organ. Soloists will include soprano Cassandra Lambros, alto Rebecca Roy, tenor Tom Carle and bass David Young.

The concert will be free, but there will be a free-will offering.

A reception will follow the concert.