Nursing home expected to be sold

If things go according to plan, Limecrest Subacute and Rehabilitation Center in Andover Township will be under new ownership by Thursday, Feb. 1, Mayor Tom Walsh said earlier this week.

“There has been a tentative agreement between the New Jersey Department of Health and a woman named Judy Kushner for a contract to be signed no later than March 23, giving her control over the facility,” Walsh said. “We actually believe the deal will be signed and ownership transferred this week, on Thursday, Feb. 1.”

If Kushner does not take over by March 23, Limecrest’s Medicaid funding will be stopped, guaranteeing a shutdown by the state.

The mayor said he does not know the name of Kushner’s company, but he said she owns nursing facilities in Cranford and Little Egg Harbor.

Township Administrator Patricia Bussow said there has been no communication between Kushner’s office and township officials.

“After a representative from Kushner’s company attempted to reach me last week, I have called her back but have not heard from anyone,” Bussow said.

An Internet search shows that Kushner is involved in several limited liability companies.

“It is my hope that by the time your paper comes out on Friday, there will be a new owner in place and that we will meet with that new owner as soon as possible and build a relationship,” Walsh said.

COVID-19 cases jump

The state Department of Health halted admissions at Limecrest in November after concerns arose that the facility, owned by Chaim “Mutty” Scheinbaum and Louis Schwartz of Alliance Holdings, was not taking proper precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases among patients and staff in the facility spiked in September, with a higher-than-normal fatality rate among patients.

This was especially concerning to officials because another senior-care facility in Andover under the same ownership was closed and ultimately sold in the wake of 17 bodies being found in a small room there in April 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

Limecrest was not the only nursing home in the state to be barred from accepting new patients last fall, Sussex County Health Officer Jennifer Shortino explained last fall.

“The concern at Limecrest is they have had several deaths and, as licensing agent for the facility, the state Department of Health has taken steps to address it as best they can,” she said Nov. 28. “I can say with confidence Limecrest is not the only one in the state being barred from taking on new patients.”

Recent attempts to reach her were unsuccessful as were multiple calls and emails to officials at the state Department of Health and at Limecrest.

“We do not want a repeat of what happened with the other facility, when it was shut down and the township risked bankruptcy due to tax-base erosion,” Walsh said.

“After nearly losing out on over $1 million in revenue due to unpaid real estate taxes, we were fortunate to find a buyer to purchase the tax sale certificate on that property.”