Officials to take oaths this week

The Newton Town Council will hold its annual reorganization meeting at noon Thursday, Jan. 4 at the municipal building, 39 Trinity St.

The Newton Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 57 Trinity St.

Board president Stella Dunn and member Lisa Qarmout will be sworn in to new terms along with Julie Fahy, who is joining the board. All three were unopposed in the Nov. 7 election for three seats.

Byram Twp.

John “Jack” Gallagher Jr., Lisa “Cris” Franco and Richard Proctor will be sworn in at the Township Council’s reorganization meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at the municipal building, 10 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope.

Gallagher and Franco are incumbents, and Proctor is new to the board. He succeeds Raymond Bonker, who came in fourth in the race for three seats Nov. 7.

The Byram Township Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Byram Lakes School, 11 Mansfield Drive, Stanhope.

Board president Julie Lucente will be sworn in for a new term along with Alexandria Cicchetti-Smith and Lauren Pedersen, who are new to the board. Board vice president James McBain lost his bid for re-election.

Stanhope

Councilman Eugene Wronko will be sworn in as mayor at the mayor and council reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9 at the American Legion, 119 Route 183.

He defeated Mayor Patricia Zdichocki in the Republican primary in June and was unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

Councilmen Anthony Riccardi, Thomas Romano and Scott Wachterhauser also were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Stanhope Board of Education vice president Mattia Scharfstein, member Yacoub Yaghnam and Carmen Pico will take the oath of office at the reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 24 Valley Road.

Scharfstein and Pico were elected to three-year terms and Yaghnam was elected to a two-year term in contested races Nov. 7.

Andover Twp.

The Township Committee will hold its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4 at the municipal building, 134 Newton Sparta Road.

Mayor Thomas Walsh Jr. and Michael Lensak, a former mayor and committeeman, will be sworn in.

The Andover Regional Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Long Pond School, 707 Limecrest Road, Newton.

Board president Robert Koroski and vice president and Maria Dunbar, both representing Andover Township, and James Fetcho, representing Andover Borough, will be sworn in to new terms.

All three were unopposed

Frankford Twp.

The Township Committee will hold its reorganization meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 1 at the municipal building, 151 Route 206, Augusta.

Mayor David Silverthorne and CommitteemanJames Ayers will be sworn in to new terms. They were unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

The Frankford Township Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8 at Frankford Township School, 2 Pines Road.

Kate Adam, will be sworn in to her second term, and Jessie Vaughan and Charlene Molnar will be sworn in to their first terms.

The three were elected Nov. 7 from a field of six candidates.

Hampton Twp.

The Township Committee’s reorganization meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the municipal building, 1 Rumsey Way, Baleville.

Committeemen Philip Yetter and David Hansen will be sworn in to new terms. Both were unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

The Hampton Township Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at McKeown School, 1 School Road, Newton.

Board president Joseph Santora Jr. and members Anna Hackelberg and Susan Knoll will be sworn in to new terms. They were unopposed in their bids for re-election Nov. 7.

Stillwater

Mayor Lisa Chammings will be sworn in to a new term at the Township Committee’s reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the Stillwater Community Center, 931 Swartswood Road.

She was unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

The Stillwater Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2 at Stillwater Township Elementary School, 904 Stillwater Road.

Board president Krista Galante and members Dennis DeGroat and Amy Valeich will be sworn in to new terms. They were unopposed in their bids for re-election.

Green Twp.

Mayor Margaret Phillips and Deputy Mayor Virginia Raffay will be sworn in to new terms at the Township Committee’s reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Town Hall, 150 Kennedy Road, Tranquility.

They were unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

The Green Township Board of Education will hold its reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Green Hills School, 69 Mackerley Road, Greendell.

Board president Marie Bilik and members Maureen McGuire and Melissa Van Blarcom will be sworn in to new terms. They were re-elected from a field of four candidates in the Nov. 7 election.

Branchville

Mayor Anthony Frato Sr. will be sworn in to a new term at the reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at the municipal building, 34 Wantage Ave.

He was unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.

Incumbent Beverly Bathgate and Tania Bansemer, both Republicans, will take the oath of office for seats on the Borough Council. Bansemer succeeds Mary Whitesell, a Democrat, who was third in the race to fill two seats.

Andover Borough

Mayor John Morgan will take the oath of office for a new term at annual reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 at Borough Hall, 137 Main St.

Council member Erin Webb will be sworn in to a new term, and Frederick DiRenzo will be sworn in to his first term on the council. DiRenzo succeeds John Hoag, who did not run for re-election.

Morgan, Webb and DiRenzo were unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.