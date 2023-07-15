Panel Wednesday on broadband access

The Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will host a discussion on “Broadband Access for All” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 at the Main Library, 125 Morris Turnpike, Frankford.

It will address the importance of internet access and digital literacy while providing sign-up assistance for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

Panel participants include:

• Planet Networks.

• TeknoGrid.

• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

• New Jersey Council of County Colleges.

After the discussion, attendees may ask questions and learn more about the ACP. They also may learn about borrowing WiFi hotspots and Chromebooks with an SCLS library card.

“SCLS is committed to ensuring that every member of the Sussex County community has access to information and can participate in the expanding digital world,” said Will Porter, director of Sussex County Library System. “We are proud to participate in this effort to improve digital access and literacy throughout New Jersey. We are excited that members of our community will have the opportunity to learn more about this initiative and to express their own unique needs and concerns.”

The event is open to the public; no registration required. For information, go online to www.sussexcountylibrary.org