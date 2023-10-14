Home
Photos: Harlem Wizards vs. Ryerson Rowdies
Newton
/
| 14 Oct 2023 | 06:37
A Harlem Wizard player hangs upside-down from the basket during the game Thursday, Oct. 12 at Newton High School. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
The Wizards play the Ryerson Rowdies, a team of teachers and staff members at Newton High School.
The Harlem Wizards show off their moves during the sold-out fundraising game.
Chantel Seger dances with members of the Harlem Wizards.
Superintendent Joe Piccirillo prepares to shoot a basket.
A Harlem Wizard player spins the ball on his finger.
The Wiz Kids, wearing Harlem Wizards jerseys, join the players on the court.
Keith Straub sings the National Anthem before the game.
The crowd stands during the National Anthem.
A Harlem Wizard player joins the crowd in the grandstand.
Harlem Wizard player King Arthur poses with Dominick Pierce-Welsh and M. Welsh.
Children are invited to dance on the court.
The Wiz Kids, wearing Harlem Wizards jerseys, pose with the players.
Emma Eigner and Aaron Stone with Harlem Wizards items for sale at the game.
Newton High School teachers and staff members played for the Ryerson Rowdies.
Diane Eigner, left, and Kate Adams organized the event. With them is Andy Adams.
