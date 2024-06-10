x
Photos: Newton Day 2024

Newton /
| 10 Jun 2024 | 06:40
    Vendors line the streets during the annual Newton Day Festival on Saturday, June 8. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    The Weekend Bag program has a table at Newton Day.
    A girl tries out the equipment at the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad display.
    Christ Community Church in Newton has a booth at the event.
    Abigail Gormley is Miss Newton 2023.
    A member of the Newton Volunteer First Aid and Rescue Squad takes a rest.
