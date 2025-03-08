Home
Photos: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
maria kovic
Newton
| 08 Mar 2025 | 10:49
The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County marches in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 8 in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Ryleigh Tremain of Newton.
The Templar Knights Motorcycle Club of New Jersey.
Kellen Wottle of Andover and David Hughen of Hardyston.
The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County
Lucas Chubay, Jennifer Sigui and Nevaeh Chubay of Ogdensburg.
John Joseph Catanzaro of Columbia and Grace Lesley of Stillwater.
Ken Augustin with Remi and Angus.
