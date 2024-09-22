x
Photos: Sussex County History Day

| 22 Sep 2024 | 12:44
    Jennifer Brylinski, Alex Everitt, Geoffrey Ithen and Wendy Wyman in period costumes Saturday, Sept. 21 at Sussex County History Day in Newton. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Geoffrey Ithen leads a tour of the Old Newton Burial Ground.
    Susan Keenan of Lost Art Lacers of North Jersey.
    The Long Hill String Band.
    Nilla and Dax Wolf feed Sadie the Turtle.
    Jeff Kaplan with Gwendolyn, a ghost boa constrictor.
    Kevin Conn, Coulson Conn and Doug Kitchell.
    Kim LeSoine mounting a bayonet.
    Joe Warner of Sparta with a Model T.
    Alex Everitt.
    Mario Poggi, organizer of Sussex County HIstory Day.
